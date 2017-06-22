A Fantastic Review of Jon Favreau's Chef and the Cronut Master Makes His Pastries Interactive

All You Can Link rounds up the best of today’s food news in one easy to click buffet.

A good look at what Jon Favreau’s Chef got right about working in the food business. [Eater]

Co-owner of Do or Dine and our own FWx MC Justin Warner will be coming out with a cookbook, The Laws of Cooking…and How to Break Them, in the fall of 2015. [Grubstreet]

A patented flame retardant is being taken out of several soft drinks. [AP]

Finally, a fly factory created specifically for growing edible insects. [Gizmodo]

Here is a video of Dominique Ansel’s First Interactive Dessert. [First We Feast]

Barristas are now in danger of repeated stress injuries. [NY Post]

Here is one graph that shows how insanely popular coconut water has become. [Huffpo]

