A Fantastic Review of Jon Favreau's Chef and the Cronut Master Makes His Pastries Interactive

June 22, 2017

A good look at what Jon Favreau’s Chef got right about working in the food business. [Eater]

Co-owner of Do or Dine and our own FWx MC Justin Warner will be coming out with a cookbook, The Laws of Cooking…and How to Break Them, in the fall of 2015. [Grubstreet]

A patented flame retardant is being taken out of several soft drinks. [AP]

Finally, a fly factory created specifically for growing edible insects. [Gizmodo]

Here is a video of Dominique Ansel’s First Interactive Dessert. [First We Feast]

Barristas are now in danger of repeated stress injuries. [NY Post]

Here is one graph that shows how insanely popular coconut water has become. [Huffpo]

