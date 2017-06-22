Dear Facebook,

We can’t help but feel a little left out today. Amidst all the smiling, crying and glowering going on in our newsfeeds today, we noticed something missing. Even with all the emotions you released in your new “reactions” feature, there is still no way to express the feeling we have when we spot a bacon-egg-and-cheese, or avocado toast. We’ll be blunt. We want a "yum" button. How can someone legitimately be expected to respond to a picture of a cheeseburger or a pizza with a laughing face? What would that even mean? The cheeseburger makes them laugh? Is it here for their amusement?

Our request might seem selfish, but food makes the social media world go round. With the possible exceptions of monkeys hugging cats and Babies with Bernie Sanders hair, there are few topics that provoke our emotions more than oversized doughnuts and breakfast bowls. "Yum" would not just serve us, but people the world over who also did not eat that.

Not only that, but it’s more versatile than you think. Sure, there are obvious uses, like when someone’s cousin posts about quitting their job and buying a grilled cheese truck or when a high school ex-girlfriend is feeling #amazeballs after her juice cleanse. But what about when the new Bruno Mars single drops? We’re definitely not the only ones who think "yum" is an appropriate response.

We know that not every emoji can have it’s place in the Facebook layout (we’re looking at you ghost with its tongue out), but eating is one of the very few things human beings need to do in order to live. It might be even more necessary than finding out what our high school chemistry teacher thinks about the Nevada caucus results. So please Facebook, consider our request. In the meantime, here’s how we’re feeling about our current reaction choices:

