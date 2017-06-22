Everybody! They Just Released the Lineup for Outside Lands!

Kanye, Tom Petty, Macklemore, blah blah blah... We're waiting for the important lineup. The food lineup. Now in its 7th year, Outside Lands helped pioneer festival fare that goes beyond funnel cakes and $8 bud light (although we are positive that both will be sold somewhere on the Polo Fields). The Bay Area music festival presents some of the best food, wine and beer that Northern California has to offer. Starting Thursday, April 10, you can get your tickets. In the meantime, check out last year's snacks. The new list comes out soon.
1300 ON FILLMORE bbq shrimp & creamy grits
4505 MEATS 4505 cheeseburgers, chimichurri fries
ALICIA'S TAMALES LOS MAYAS tamales, mexican soup, rice pudding
AMERICAN GRILLED CHEESE KITCHEN classic grilled cheese sandwiches
ANDALU crispy mac-n-cheese, corn with smoked pimenton
AZALINA'S malaysian nachos
BEST IN SHOW evergood hotlinks and dogs
BIG CHEF TOM'S BELLY BURGERS pork belly burgers
BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE CO. single origin coffee, new orleans iced coffee
CHARLES CHOCOLATES s'mores, hot chocolate, frozen hot chocolate
EARTHLY DELIGHTS philadelphia cheesesteaks, parmesan fries
EL HUARACHE LOCO quesadillas, huaraches and gorditas
ENDLESS SUMMER SWEETS gourmet funnel cakes
ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK new york style pizza
EVENT SPECIALISTS soft pretzels and churros
FARMSTEAD charcuterie by fatted calf, pork rillettes by farmstead
FARMERBROWN'S LITTLE SKILLET fried chicken & waffles
FRESHROLL VIETNAMESE ROLLS & BOWLS banh mi sandwiches
FULL BELLY FARM organic seasonal fruit and vegetables, apple juice
HOMEROOM gilroy garlic mac and cheese
IL CANE ROSSO griddled french toast, fried egg sandwiches, crispy hashbrowns
LESLIE'S DESSERT WERKS killer ice creams, marvelous milkshakes
LET'S BE FRANK 100% grass-fed hot dogs
LITTLE VILLAGE PRODUCE smoothies, coconut chai, gluten free coconut waffles
LIVING GREENS JUICE fresh pressed juices, thai young coconuts, hot detox tea
LOVING CUP rice pudding, hot and iced coffee
LUCCA FOODS deli sandwiches, chips
LUELLA ricotta and artichoke sandwiches, pork bacon chilli w/ cheddar
NAMU STREET FOOD bulgogi tacos, chicken thigh tacos
NOJO spicy nojo fries, katsu sauce, sapporo chili mayo
NOPALITO spicy awesome chips, corn on the cob with queso, chili & lime, popsicles
NOMBE karaage (japanese fried chicken nuggets), odango (fried rice balls)
PACIFIC CATCH hawaiian poke, fish-n-chips
PICA PICA stuffed arepas, yuca fries, sweet plantains
PRECITA PARK CAFE hot and iced coffee, gluten free mac and cheese
PREET PALACE assorted indian dishes, samosas
Q RESTAURANT AND WINE BAR tator tots with chili lime aioli
RICH TABLE sardine chips, porcini doughnuts
ROSAMUNDE SAUSAGE GRILL beer sausage, nuernberger bratwurst
SABORES DEL SUR empanadas and award-winning alfajores
SATAYSFIED chicken satays, fried noodles, asian chicken wings
SOUTHPAW BBQ & SOUTHERN COOKING smoked beef brisket, collard greens
SPICY PIE gourmet pizza slices, cookie pie
SPIN CITY COFFEE blue bottle hot and iced coffee, dynamo donuts
SPLIT PEA SEDUCTION farm to fork soups, salads and sandwiches
STRAW falafel and shawarma snowcones, sweet potato tots
TACOLICIOUS carnitas tacos, beer-and-a-shot chicken tacos, veggie tacos
THE BUTCHER'S DAUGHTER kolbase, landjaegers, potato pancakes
THE LITTLE CHIHUAHUA fried plantain and fajita burritos
THE PIZZA PLACE personal pizzas, meatball grinders
THREE TWINS ICE CREAM ice cream sandwiches, ice cream scoops
UP & UNDER PUB AND GRILL smoked steak sandwiches, deep fried cheesecake
WISE SONS DELI pastrami sandwiches, pastrami cheese fries
WOODHOUSE FISH CO. shucked and bbq oysters, chowder
Related: Austrian Chocolate Burritos, Belgian Bacon Pudding and More from Chef Watson at IBM's SXSW Food Truck
The Hold Steady Wants a Hibachi Chef in the Dressing Room
San Francisco's Best Foodie Street