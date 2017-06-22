Everybody! They Just Released the Lineup for Outside Lands!

Kanye, Tom Petty, Macklemore, blah blah blah... We're waiting for the important lineup. The food lineup. Now in its 7th year, Outside Lands helped pioneer festival fare that goes beyond funnel cakes and $8 bud light (although we are positive that both will be sold somewhere on the Polo Fields). The Bay Area music festival presents some of the best food, wine and beer that Northern California has to offer. Starting Thursday, April 10, you can get your tickets. In the meantime, check out last year's snacks. The new list comes out soon.

1300 ON FILLMORE bbq shrimp & creamy grits

4505 MEATS 4505 cheeseburgers, chimichurri fries

ALICIA'S TAMALES LOS MAYAS tamales, mexican soup, rice pudding

AMERICAN GRILLED CHEESE KITCHEN classic grilled cheese sandwiches

ANDALU crispy mac-n-cheese, corn with smoked pimenton

AZALINA'S malaysian nachos

BEST IN SHOW evergood hotlinks and dogs

BIG CHEF TOM'S BELLY BURGERS pork belly burgers

BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE CO. single origin coffee, new orleans iced coffee

CHARLES CHOCOLATES s'mores, hot chocolate, frozen hot chocolate

EARTHLY DELIGHTS philadelphia cheesesteaks, parmesan fries

EL HUARACHE LOCO quesadillas, huaraches and gorditas

ENDLESS SUMMER SWEETS gourmet funnel cakes

ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK new york style pizza

EVENT SPECIALISTS soft pretzels and churros

FARMSTEAD charcuterie by fatted calf, pork rillettes by farmstead

FARMERBROWN'S LITTLE SKILLET fried chicken & waffles

FRESHROLL VIETNAMESE ROLLS & BOWLS banh mi sandwiches

FULL BELLY FARM organic seasonal fruit and vegetables, apple juice

HOMEROOM gilroy garlic mac and cheese

IL CANE ROSSO griddled french toast, fried egg sandwiches, crispy hashbrowns

LESLIE'S DESSERT WERKS killer ice creams, marvelous milkshakes

LET'S BE FRANK 100% grass-fed hot dogs

LITTLE VILLAGE PRODUCE smoothies, coconut chai, gluten free coconut waffles

LIVING GREENS JUICE fresh pressed juices, thai young coconuts, hot detox tea

LOVING CUP rice pudding, hot and iced coffee

LUCCA FOODS deli sandwiches, chips

LUELLA ricotta and artichoke sandwiches, pork bacon chilli w/ cheddar

NAMU STREET FOOD bulgogi tacos, chicken thigh tacos

NOJO spicy nojo fries, katsu sauce, sapporo chili mayo

NOPALITO spicy awesome chips, corn on the cob with queso, chili & lime, popsicles

NOMBE karaage (japanese fried chicken nuggets), odango (fried rice balls)

PACIFIC CATCH hawaiian poke, fish-n-chips

PICA PICA stuffed arepas, yuca fries, sweet plantains

PRECITA PARK CAFE hot and iced coffee, gluten free mac and cheese

PREET PALACE assorted indian dishes, samosas

Q RESTAURANT AND WINE BAR tator tots with chili lime aioli

RICH TABLE sardine chips, porcini doughnuts

ROSAMUNDE SAUSAGE GRILL beer sausage, nuernberger bratwurst

SABORES DEL SUR empanadas and award-winning alfajores

SATAYSFIED chicken satays, fried noodles, asian chicken wings

SOUTHPAW BBQ & SOUTHERN COOKING smoked beef brisket, collard greens

SPICY PIE gourmet pizza slices, cookie pie

SPIN CITY COFFEE blue bottle hot and iced coffee, dynamo donuts

SPLIT PEA SEDUCTION farm to fork soups, salads and sandwiches

STRAW falafel and shawarma snowcones, sweet potato tots

TACOLICIOUS carnitas tacos, beer-and-a-shot chicken tacos, veggie tacos

THE BUTCHER'S DAUGHTER kolbase, landjaegers, potato pancakes

THE LITTLE CHIHUAHUA fried plantain and fajita burritos

THE PIZZA PLACE personal pizzas, meatball grinders

THREE TWINS ICE CREAM ice cream sandwiches, ice cream scoops

UP & UNDER PUB AND GRILL smoked steak sandwiches, deep fried cheesecake

WISE SONS DELI pastrami sandwiches, pastrami cheese fries

WOODHOUSE FISH CO. shucked and bbq oysters, chowder

Related: Austrian Chocolate Burritos, Belgian Bacon Pudding and More from Chef Watson at IBM's SXSW Food Truck

The Hold Steady Wants a Hibachi Chef in the Dressing Room

San Francisco's Best Foodie Street