Enterprising Fox Can Make Its Own Sandwich Thank You Very Much

We knew you didn’t need opposable thumbs to make a sandwich, and this proves it. Reporters from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty who were on the ground in Chernobyl, Ukraine, reporting on the anniversary of the 1986 nuclear explosion took a break from the serious story that brought them there and caught a fox putting together a double-decker sausage sandwich with its mouth. The fox shows some great assembly technique before taking its meal off into the woods. Maybe next time there is a fox pop-up, the foxes can do prep in the kitchen.

