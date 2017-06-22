Enterprising Fox Can Make Its Own Sandwich Thank You Very Much

© Design Pics Inc / Alamy
FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

We knew you didn’t need opposable thumbs to make a sandwich, and this proves it. Reporters from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty who were on the ground in Chernobyl, Ukraine, reporting on the anniversary of the 1986 nuclear explosion took a break from the serious story that brought them there and caught a fox putting together a double-decker sausage sandwich with its mouth. The fox shows some great assembly technique before taking its meal off into the woods. Maybe next time there is a fox pop-up, the foxes can do prep in the kitchen. 

Related: You Deserve a Break So Look at This Bartending Hamster Serve Tiny Bottles of Alcohol 
Sheep Cafés Are the Real Animal Cafés You've Been Waiting for 
This Pop-Up Wants to Serve Your Dog a Holistic 5-Course Meal

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up