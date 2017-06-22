The End of World Economy as We Know It: London Restaurant Will Let You Pay for Food with Hashtags

See those obnoxious people very carefully ’gramming and re’gramming their dinner next to you? They might not just be creating hackneyed food porn. If they’re eating at the Picture House restaurant in London, their Instagram activity might be paying their bills. The Picture House is actually a pop-up from Birds Eye frozen food company, and its gimmick (eat free when you tag your meal with #BirdsEyeInspirations) is clearly designed to get the company’s products in front of your followers’ eyes. But if the goal is to make us all want to eat Birds Eye food, the company may want to rethink its model—or at least invest in some better lighting. As far as food porn goes, the pictures that have come out so far are pretty G-rated.

