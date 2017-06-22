Eggheads: The Fried Chicken World Tour

FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

No matter how many times KFC tries to destroy it by rereleasing the Double Down, fried chicken continues to maintain its place as an internationally renowned comfort food. And we emphasize the word international.

Those of us in the U.S. know about American Southern fried chicken, in all its glorious forms, but the fried chicken world is a big place. In our latest episode of Eggheads, host Ethan Fixell takes us on a crispy tour around the globe from Atlanta to Seoul. Let the dredging begin.

