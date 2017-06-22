Eggheads: Did The Oregon Trail Get Food Right?

Before helicopter parents bombarded today's youth with modern edutainment displayed in 1080p, one video game tricked us into learning better than all the rest: “The Oregon Trail." We all picked up some American history on the DOS-based trip from Missouri to the Willamette Valley, but mostly we just hunted bear and buffalo until we ran out of bullets. Most of us didn't even notice we could only carry 100 pounds of food back to the wagon. But was any of that realistic?

In the first episode of our series Eggheads, which explores the history behind your favorite foods, host Ethan Fixell investigates the accuracy of “The Oregon Trail's” take on 19th century eating in America.

How Video Game Eating Is Different than Real Life Eating