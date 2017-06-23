A DIY Pumpkin Disco Ball Is Exactly What You Need for a Halloween Dance Party

Here we are in 2014, and yet it seems we are just scratching the surface on what can be done with pumpkins. Sure, you can go the high-tech route and throw down $100 for a fancy Frankenstein-head shaped pumpkin. But why not go the low-tech direction and whip up a homemade pumpkin disco ball?

Making your own pumpkin disco ball is so easy, you have to wonder why they aren’t more common. Think of all the time you’ve wasted drawing fancy faces on gourds that will inevitably be butchered when time comes for actual carving. Instead, just pull out the power drill and poke a few holes!

It’s sure to spice up your Halloween dance party. Just imagine those spinning lights as you get down to “Monster Mash” or… um… I’m sure there are other Halloween songs, but now I just have “Monster Mash” stuck in my head.

