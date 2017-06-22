DIY Dinner Party: Edible Place Cards

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

Why waste paper on a place card you may never use again? Instead, try an adorable, edible summer DIY that will feed your friends and inspire them to Instagram. From Brittni Mehlhoff, the blogger behind Paper & Stitch, these fruit kabob place cards are our new favorite summer entertaining trick. All you need are a few supplies and fresh fruit -- and company, of course.

Materials

Fruit (melons are recommended)

Knife

Small alphabet cookie cutters (3/4 inch tall)

Wood skewers

Head over to Creative Live or the full tutorial. Want to learn to make those pretty watercolor napkins? There's a tutorial for that, too.

