DIY Dinner Party: Edible Place Cards

© Brittni Mehlhoff
Julia Millay Walsh
June 22, 2017

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

Why waste paper on a place card you may never use again? Instead, try an adorable, edible summer DIY that will feed your friends and inspire them to Instagram. From Brittni Mehlhoff, the blogger behind Paper & Stitch, these fruit kabob place cards are our new favorite summer entertaining trick. All you need are a few supplies and fresh fruit -- and company, of course.

Materials 

Fruit (melons are recommended)

Knife

Small alphabet cookie cutters (3/4 inch tall)

Wood skewers

Head over to Creative Live or the full tutorial. Want to learn to make those pretty watercolor napkins? There's a tutorial for that, too.

 

Related: What Every Host Should Know About Serving Raw Oysters 
17 Downright Delicious Fall Recipes to Pin Now 
How to Cook Pasta Like an Italian

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up