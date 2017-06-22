Delivery Service Offering Free Meals to Black Friday Workers

Stores across the country use Black Friday to get a jump on the holiday sales season. A California–based food delivery start-up, on the other hand, sees it as a great promotional opportunity: It provides free delivered meals to those overworked Black Friday workers.

All this week, SpoonRocket is offering a “Buy One, Get One, Give One” delivery special to San Francisco Bay Area residents. According to the press release, “When customers place their online order for one of SpoonRocket’s healthy, fresh meals delivered curbside within 15 minutes, they will get a second meal at no cost. In addition, SpoonRocket will deliver a free meal to Black Friday retail employees who use the promotion code online on Friday, November 28.”

There’s no indication of exactly how SpoonRocket knows who’s actually a Black Friday retail employee. And in the true spirit of Black Friday, the offer is first come, first served.

But let’s hope someone out there gets a free meal this Friday. Though there might be a lot of good Black Friday deals, the people who have to work on Thanksgiving weekend have increasingly been getting a raw one.

