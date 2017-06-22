Dave Chappelle Appears On Stage, Thrills New Orleans

Dave Chappelle continued his climb back into public life on Sunday, when he made an unannounced appearance at the 20th annual Essence Festival with Erykah Badu. Chappelle introduced Badu before her set at the Superdome to a crowd of 45,000 happily surprised fans. Perhaps those fans could have seen this coming: The two just finished a run at Radio City Music Hall, selling out 10 straight nights of shows together in Chappelle’s first performances since his mysterious exit from show business in 2005.

Since his return, he hasn’t talked much about what made him walk away from a reported $50 million TV deal nine years ago. But it doesn’t seem to matter much to his fans: He probably could have easily sold out a dozen more shows at Radio City.

In a backstage video after Badu’s set, Chappelle offers his thoughts on his triumphant return, working with Badu and the fact that he is finally comfortable being back in the spotlight.

Related: Let's Get to Know and Love the New Orleans Classic, the Muffaletta

New Orleans Insider Guide: Beyond Beignets with a Local Star Chef

Where to Find Amazing Food, Music and Booze-Powered Ping-Pong at New York's 5 Best Hybrid Venues