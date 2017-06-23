Crash Course: How to Set The Table Properly

It's almost all too common: you are having dinner at a friend's place and you have asked how you can help. They reply "do you mind setting the table?" You enthusiastically grab the plates, forks and knives but when you reach the table panic rushes over you. Does the fork go on the right? Left? Where does the butter knife go? Well, the good people at PureWow have put together a handy video to teach us all how to correctly set the table.

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.com.

