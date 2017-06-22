Company Offering Chance to Win a Designated Driver for a Year

A fine bottle of wine or some good Champagne always makes for a nice gift. But nothing beats getting a safe ride home after a night of drinking. That makes this sweepstakes grand prize one of the best you’ll see: a free designated driver for an entire year.

A company called BeMyDD offers paid designated driver services in major cities around the country. Instead of taking a taxi or calling a car, their service actually provides you with a paid driver by the hour who uses your car to get you home safe. In an effort to promote their unique driver service, they’ve teamed up with alcoholic beverage giant Total Wine & More to create their year of designated driver sweepstakes. At a typical price of $14 to $19.50 an hour, it’s a pretty good deal.

The Daily Dish didn’t specify exactly how many drivers equals a year’s supply. But for those of you who really like to drink, you may have to have some boarding prepared, just in case you win.

For the rest of us, the promotion also included a promo code to try BeMyDD’s services.

