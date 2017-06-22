Colorado’s New Campaign Wants You to Get Stoned More Safely

Colorado has led the charge in legalizing marijuana. Now they’re realizing that they have to be at the forefront of marijuana education as well.

Starting this week, the Marijuana Policy Project is launching a campaign in Colorado aimed at enlightening people to the potential pitfalls of edible pot products. A centerpiece of the campaign is a billboard on Denver’s Federal Boulevard that reads: “Don’t let a candy bar ruin your vacation. With edibles, start low and go slow.”

The sign is indicative of America’s rapidly changing drug landscape, where policies are shifting so quickly—from fear-mongering to legalization, almost in a single generation—that many people aren’t properly educated on how to indulge responsibly.

The billboard looks like a bit of joke, but it found its inspiration in a very real incident in which New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd turned into a paranoid, marijuana-eating stereotype after not realizing how much of a cannabis-infused candy bar would be appropriate for a first timer like herself to eat. Her column made us all ask the question: If writers for liberal-leaning newspapers can’t handle their marijuana, who can? Come to think of it, that might be a better slogan for the ad.

Along with the billboard, the Marijuana Policy Project has also launched ConsumeResponsibly.org. It’s full of all the information that you would have learned in college if you had decided to give up on law school and hung out with the crowd that only wore woven ponchos to class. The campaign has important knowledge for new users, like the differences between inhaling versus ingesting marijuana, laid out in very frank terms.

It’s all a reminder that you should always be aware of what you eat, but doubly so when it’s full of psychoactive drugs. Didn’t your parents ever tell you that?

