Colonel Sanders Can Now Give You Driving Directions

Bored with the soothing but stilted sounds of the woman giving you GPS directions? Colonel Sanders has got you covered. From now until Aug. 16, users of the navigation app Waze can choose to use Colonel Sanders to give them directions.

Last month, KFC brought its founder back to life, announcing Darrell Hammond would take over as a goofy new version of the once real-life fast food entrepreneur. And the chicken chain figured if you liked Hammond in commercials, you’ll love him telling you to take a left in 1,000 feet.

“The voiceover includes Colonel-isms such as ‘Pothole on the road ahead. I'd fill it with gravy,’” says a KFC press release—a line you’ll hopefully still be chuckling over after that pothole causes you to blow a tire. But the Colonel isn’t just there for gravy one-liners. He “will also guide Wazers to KFC restaurants that appear along their route”—hopefully only upon request. Otherwise, you might find yourself begging the Colonel to shut up, because who the hell wants KFC at 8 a.m.?

