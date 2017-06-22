A Coffee-Infused Blazer Will Keep You Smelling Fresh

Following recent research that used coffee grounds naturally neutralize bad smells, a Boston clothing company started developing stylish pieces that will fight your B.O. no matter how bad it is. This November, you can get Ministry of Supply's Aviator blazer, which features a coffee-infused polyester liner designed to control the stench of nervous first dates and uncomfortable company presentations.

Before you recoil at the thought of reeking like stale coffee, know that the jacket’s liner absorbs odors in the same way baking soda or a charcoal air filter does. It doesn’t cover them like a cologne.

Innovation isn't new to Ministry of Supply, which has been combining fashion and function for several years. Two years ago, the company released the Apollo shirt, a button-up made with NASA technology that absorbs heat from your body when you’re overheated and releases that heat when you’re cold. They also used the coffee technology last year in the Atlas sock, which they called “a Britta filter for your feet.”

The products don't come cheap—the blazer is $278, the socks are $18 a pair—but if you’re a sweaty guy or you have to spend your days and nights next to one, a coffee-filtered outfit could be the solution you’ve been looking for.

