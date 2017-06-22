Chocolate is Good for You! Here are 6 Ways to Get More of It in Your Diet

In a valiant quest to prove that chocolate is indeed a health food, the scientific community is embarking on its biggest study ever. Test subjects will ingest 750 milligrams of cocoa flavonols (those are chemicals in cocoa beans that are good for us) every day for four years. While we’re always happy to eat chocolate for the good of science, we would need to eat five candy bars a day to duplicate this at home. As enticing as that sounds, so much candy could lead to some pretty adverse effects, like whatever the scientific name is for muffin top. So here are some alternative ways to get the latest superfood into rotation at every meal.
Grilled Wine-Braised Rabbit with Chimichurri
An idea from food adventurer and Food & Wine contributing editor Andrew Zimmern. Why should chocolate and rabbits go together only on Easter?
Cocoa and Chile Rubbed Pork Chops
Chile and chocolate are the star-crossed lovers of the food world. Meant to be together, but so often kept apart.
Rhum & Funk
This is Cocoa Puffs for adults. Enough said.
Grilled Steaks with Ancho Mole Sauce
Mole is one of the most well-respected ways of sneaking chocolate into your regular dining experience.
Slow-Roasted Oxtail Stew with Pancetta
Finally, an excuse to eat oxtail with my chocolate.
Grilled Shrimp with Cocoa-Nib Romesco Sauce
In this one, you get tequila and chocolate, so you’re pretty much set on all of your vices.
