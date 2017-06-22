Check in for Summer's Hottest Sights, Sounds and Flavors

At Renaissance Hotels the world over, unique events ranging from concerts to cooking demos to street fairs are all part of a Global Day of Discovery.

Travel season is in high swing—and whether you’re on the road for business or pleasure this summer, be sure to make time for some special experiences during your trip, even if your schedule is tight. In particular, mark your calendar for Thursday, June 26th, when Renaissance Hotels around the globe (157 properties in total) are planning events in celebration of their third annual Global Day of Discovery. Out west, book your stay at the brand-new Renaissance Denver Downtown City Center Hotel in the city’s Financial District. It’s located in the former Colorado National Bank—a neo-classical structure built in 1915—and it features majestic coffered ceilings, an atrium of white marble colonnades and 16 original murals created by the iconic western artist Allen Tupper True—along with modern, luxurious rooms and amenities. On June 26th, the hotel will play host to superstar spinner and Columbia Records artist DJ Cassidy, who’ll showcase tunes from his debut album, Paradise Royale. The compilation pairs vocals from current pop artists such as Robin Thicke, Passion Pit, Cee-Lo Green and Chromeo with musicians from R&B dance music's glory years, like Nile Rodgers of Chic as well as members of Kool & the Gang and Earth, Wind & Fire.

In the Lone Star State, make home base the newly-renovated Renaissance Austin Hotel at the Arboretum at Great Hills. It’s situated in a tranquil spot surrounded by nature, but it’s also in close proximity to the sights and sounds of Downtown Austin. At this luxury hotel, you can not only enjoy a meal at Banderas—the onsite eatery known for creatively incorporating many of the culinary traditions of Texas into its menus—but on June 26th, you’ll have the opportunity to sample on-trend aged cocktails like an Oak Barrel-Aged Manhattan and a hyper-local Moonshine Sweet Tea, both courtesy of mixologist Michael Hurley. Pair your cocktails with tastes of innovative menu items like masa corn cakes with avocado and cotija cheese.

Back east, the perfect starting point for exploring the oldest city in South Carolina is the recently-updated Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel. When staying at this property—where traditional Southern elegance has been given a distinctively modern twist—you’re just steps away from the antique shops, boutiques and restaurants of King Street or from catching a glimpse of ships at the waterfront. And on June 26th, the hotel is celebrating Global Day of Discovery by putting on a summer block party. You’ll be able to nosh on specialties from local food trucks, revel in live music, and enjoy small batch, hand-crafted spirits made from locally-grown corn and rye from Striped Pig Distillery—Charleston’s first distillery since Prohibition.

Find out more about events at Renaissance Hotels—on Global Day of Discovery and beyond—by checking out their event listings.