Cat-Shaped Egg Mold Brings Out Kickstarter’s Kitty Lovers

If you’ve been looking for a way to bring your ridiculous cat obsession to breakfast, Kickstarter has you covered. The blog Egg Addiction is using the crowdsourcing site to push a “Cat Fried Egg Mold”—billed as “a cat-shaped mold, guaranteed to make your sunny side up eggs Purrfect.” No one told me there’d be puns involved!

The dishwasher-safe mold, made from FDA food-grade silicone rubber, fits into any pan over about five inches in diameter. It has two eye holes for dropping in a couple of egg yolks, and then you can use the whites to complete that cute kitty face. “Although a Cat Fried Egg Mold may seem like a simple product, the actual design process was pretty tedious and complicated,” Egg Addiction writes. Apparently, they went through over 100 prototypes.

The breakfast accessory has been a sizable hit. Early bird buyers still have a chance to grab one for just $12, but that doesn’t mean plenty haven’t been sold already. Egg Addiction set their target at just $5,000, but has already moved more than $44,000 worth of these cat molds thanks to over 1,600 backers.

The Cat Fried Egg Molds are set to ship in February of next year—a fact we’ll be easily reminded of when everyone starts posting their attempts at cat eggs to Instagram.

