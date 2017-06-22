Cat Marshmallows: The Cutest Addition to Your Winter Drink

Is there anything better on a cold winter day than curling up with a mug of hot chocolate? Yes there is. And it involves curling up with a mug of liquid chocolate filled with marshmallows shaped like kittens. (Ignore for a second that they're drowning.) The Yawahada marshmallow shop in Japan that makes these kitty-shaped puffs recently launched international shipping, so if you or someone you know melts every time you see a cat you should order these right now.

The carefully-crafted marshmallows cost about $6.80, plus shipping, for a box of four.

Timing is cutting it close for stocking stuffers, but you should be able to have these sugar kittens in time for all your #cozyscenarios come January (and Valentine's Day). You can order them on the Yawahada website; information is translated into English here.

With America finally getting some cat cafés of its own, we see a bright future for the cat-shaped confection business.

Related: Cat Cafés? Try Owl Cafés Where You Can Live Out Your Harry Potter Fantasies

Turn Toast into a Panda with this Very Necessary Kitchen Appliance

You Deserve a Break, so Look at this Bartending Hamster Serve Tiny Bottles of Alcohol