Cape Town’s Best Hangover Cures

You might not even remember last night’s revelry on Long Street, but you sure can feel it—and that punishing hangover needs a solid breakfast to get you back on track. After all, who wants to spend a minute of time in Cape Town holed up under a blanket in a dark room? Fortunately, the city offers plenty of edible babalas—that would be Afrikaans for “hungover,” FYI—cures. Locals swear by the healing properties of a classic Gatsby sandwich or a greasy boerewors sausage roll, but you’ll also be able to snag eggs Benedict at some of these popular spots.

What: This lovely, rustic-chic café serves breakfast until the kitchen closes at 3:30 p.m. The breakfast tartine with poached egg, porcini mushrooms, spinach and avocado heaped on a brioche that’s been spread with truffle butter should begin working its magic immediately. If you’re craving a counterbalancing sugar hangover remedy, Four & Twenty also makes tiramisu pancakes with brandy-caramel sauce.

Wash it down with: There’s a lengthy wine list, and some craft beers on offer as well, but this is the kind of place where you’ll want to have a glass of Champagne to go with your eggs.

What: The best eggs Benedict in Cape Town is the popular choice at this hip surfer-inspired spot (a breaking wave is carved in wood over the bar). But if you’re really hurting, consider the aptly named Morning After: a hearty tomato, chorizo and bean stew crowned with poached eggs.

Wash it down with: A protein shake will give you that much-needed boost—this one comes with dollops of peanut butter and banana.

Where: Mariam’s Kitchen

What: Cape Town’s iconic sandwich is the Gatsby: a behemoth hoagie laden with curried steak, fries and sundry other delicious ingredients. Some would argue that no-frills Mariam’s serves the greatest Gatsby in town.

Wash it down with: Mariam’s is a strictly halal spot, so alcohol is not served. Milk shakes pair well with the mega-sandwich, or go for a soothing rooibos tea or freshly squeezed orange juice instead.

What: South Africans love their boerewors, the local take on the classic sausage roll. This trendy fast-casual spot has an extensive menu of boeries (choose from lamb, beef, chicken, springbok, ostrich or veggie) topped with everything from Gorgonzola to guacamole. But the one you’re after right about now is the Hangover, of course, a sausage smothered with bacon, caramelized pineapple, avocado and cheese. The restaurant’s convenient location at the intersection of Kloof and Long means you can refresh yourself then head straight back to the bars.

Wash it down with: There’s a pretty good list of options for such a small joint. Try the Jack Black lager or a Hunter’s dry cider.

What: The Yard is one of Cape Town’s quirkier dining destinations: a long, narrow garage between two buildings goes by the names Mucky Mary’s or Bitch’s Tits by day, or the Dog’s Bollocks by night. At the Mucky Mary’s avatar, you can build your own breakfast pita, topping it with anything from fried onions and mushrooms to Mexican beef chili or baked beans.

Wash it down with: A nice hot coffee is just the thing to get you going, and lucky for you they serve Deluxe Coffeeworks’ artisan brews, often professed to be the city’s best coffee by Cape Town’s die-hard caffeine connoisseurs.

Related: This is What Happens When Eggs Benedict Meets an Avocado BLT

A Very Beefed Up Benedict Brunch in Texas

Best Hangover Cures in the U.S.