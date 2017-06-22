Best Spots to Pick Up a Picnic

Photo: The Borough Bag in Retro Glove Tan Leather. © Coach.

In New York City, you don't need a wicker basket to have a serendipitous picnic in the park—a roomy tote is all you need. And let's be real: no one wants to get on the subway carrying an actual basket. Whether it's a sunny lunch break or a weekend date, pick up sandwiches infused with global flavors, browse upscale food halls, or keep it classic with vino and cheese.

Better Than Basic Sandwiches

Spring is all about street style and spending time outdoors showing off your impeccable fashion sense, from sunglasses to shoes. Pull together a flirty look with an oversize bag, like the Madison North/South tote from Coach in a vibrant shade, which is perfect for having an impromptu lunch outdoors after an afternoon of shopping in Soho. Around town you'll find specialty shops serving up everything from paninis to montaditos, those tiny sandwiches traditionally from Spain served on crunchy rolls that are baked to order and filled with traditional ingredients, such as Serrano ham, tortilla, chorizo, and Manchego cheese. They're like tapas to go.

Elevated Entrée Salads

From the edges of the Fashion District to Lincoln Center, salad-dedicated establishments have become a lunchtime staple, elevating this power food from side dish to main attraction. A new crop of artisan purveyors are taking it one step further, offering a sophisticated way to lunch during the work week. Step out in some ultra-stylish heels, like the two-tone Camille Heel (especially if your office crush is free for lunch) and take a break in Fashion Week's old haunts at Bryant Park. Choose from a selection of organic greens, and tailor make your own, or go with a signature option, like kale with walnuts, seeds, and dry fruit, or a protein-packing grilled half chicken chopped with spinach.

Top-Notch Cheese Shops

The minute the weather gets nice, everyone heads to rooftop bars and garden lounges. While there is something romantic about meeting for a date outdoors, vying for drink orders with the masses can be a mood killer. Instead pick up a nice bottle of wine from your go-to shop, some freshly baked, old-world style bread, and then grab some savory fromage from your favorite cheese store. Over the last few years, New York has seen several expansive stores open just for this purpose. A roomy Borough Bag in pebbled leather from Coach is a sleek way to tote a baguette, some fine cheese, and wine, without looking like you're out running errands.