Best Hotels in Houston

Houston might not have the reputation of tourist mecca like your L.A.s or you New Yorks, but the Texas city is bustling with top notch food and fascinating culture that definitely make it worth a visit. When you do go make sure your accommodations stand up to everything else Houston has to offer. Here, 9 top-notch Houston hotels whether you gravitate towards a traditional luxury vibe or something more quirky.

1 Omni Hotel Houston

A stone’s throw from the Galleria, the green, lushly landscaped resort perimeter boasts a large pool and inside, a lobby filled with terrariums and live plants to make this a tranquil retreat. The 378 rooms offer marble vanities and bathrooms and sitting areas. At night, the Black Swan bar picks up.

2 Hotel Granduca

The luxe, all-suites hotel resembles an Italian Villa with antiques and warm lighting. The location grants excellent access to the Uptown Park shopping and dining. Keeping with the theme, suites pays homage to old-world Tuscan with Italian linens and Aqua Di Parma toiletries mixed with some Texas flare.

3 Hotel ICON

Flying under Marriott’s Autograph banner, this hotel is housed in a glorious 12-story, 1911 neo-classical landmark building. With 144 rooms dressed in a clean, neutral palate , bathrooms include claw-foot tubs or Jacuzzis. In the evenings, head out to a nearby Astros game if its baseball season or a performing arts spectacle.

4 Hotel ZaZa

Downtown Houston’s hip-glitzy Hotel ZaZa lobby dazzles with Baccarat crystal chandeliers and a koi-fish pond. Rooms and suites border on the quirky and carry different themes like “Houston We Have a Problem” featuring an astronaut suit. Outside, a glam pool with its black-and-white loungers beckons for a dip.

5 Hotel Sorella

The stylish, upscale scene at the City Centre is decidedly booming. Check into one of the 266 rooms in this gleaming tower with walk-in showers and soaring, floor-to-ceiling windows. A spa and rooftop pool will cure what ails – as will a drink from the onsite, Monnalisa Bar.

6 The Houstonian Hotel

Escape from the metropolis inside this lush, wooded 18-acre hideaway. The lodge-like décor is outfitted in dark woods and soaring ceilings. For serenity, visit the Trellis Spa or expand your lungs at the massive workout facilities including an indoor track, tennis courts, and swimming pool.

7 Hotel Derek

A quick 10-minute walk to the bustling Galleria scene, this lively hotel helped pioneer the Houston boutique movement. With 312 rooms, there’s a groovy 1960’s flare with poppy common areas. The rooms are bright with primary colors of reds and oranges, floor-to-celling windows, platform beds and spa-like bathrooms.

8 St Regis Houston

Expect nothing but plush accommodations at the River Oaks 12-story, St. Regis with stunning chandeliers and sparkling marble floors. The guest rooms are dressed with Pratesi linens, plush terrycloth robes and marble bathrooms. The on-site spa and pool are relaxing and later a tea lounge (serving afternoon tea) is a nice spot to unwind.

9 Four Seasons Houston

This contemporary 20-story hotel is the Grande dame of downtown Houston and near to the George R. Brown Convention Center and the 12-acre Discovery Green park. The newly renovated rooms feature custom-designed furniture and calming abstract artwork. Chill by the new pool’s cabana style patios with a tranquil water wall and poolside bar.

