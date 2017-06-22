Become the Slice of Bread You've Always Wanted to Be in this Video Game

If you’ve ever dreamed of living the adventurous life of a slice of bread, well, your chance is forthcoming.

I Am Bread is apparently a real video game in the works over at Bossa Studios. According to the game’s Facebook page, the concept is simple, encompassing “the beautiful story of one slice of bread's epic and emotional journey as it embarks upon a quest to become toasted.”

A keen-eyed blogger at Polygon noticed, “The trailer shows ‘edibility’ and ‘deliciousness’ meters in the upper corners of the screen, possibly measuring just how badly you'll actually want to eat the bread after it's taken a trip around your house and gotten extremely dirty.” Turns out this game may have more to it than it seems – thought it would be pretty hard for it to have any less to it than it seems.

But it does at least have an element of adventure to it, which is more than we can say for some other recent carb-based video games. Watch the game's preview below.

