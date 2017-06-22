Bangkok’s Best Birthday Bars

Bangkok is always up for celebrating anything, with buzzing nightlife seven days a week. And boy, does this city love birthdays. In fact, the birthdays of the king and queen are national holidays and cause for citywide celebrations that include fireworks and parades.

Though for your own birthday you might not get the royal treatment from the entire city or a parade, the bars and clubs here will absolutely show you and your group a good time. And who knows, after a few cocktails you just might start to feel like royalty.

1. J. Boroski Mixology

The perfect spot for the birthday guy who knows the latest cocktail trends, keeps ingredients for a Singapore Sling at home and is given sets of bitters by his friends. You won’t find a drink menu here because founder Joseph Boroski believes in handcrafting each drink for the patron. If it seems pretentious to name a bar after yourself, Boroski has the résumé to back it up—he’s crafted many a cocktail menu for Bangkok’s high-end hotels and bars.

2. Bangkok Bar Infinity

What Bangkok Bar Infinity lacks in name creativity, it makes up for in live music, a rooftop patio, amazing drinks and fantastic curries. The indie vibe and Thai hipsters will keep the night low key, until someone starts taking advantage of the nightly two-for-one cocktails happy hour.

3. WXYZ Bar

Birthday partyers on a budget will appreciate the promotions at WXYZ Bar. Sunday through Thursday, it hosts “bar sprints” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. that include an open bar, finger food and bar snacks for 599 baht (about $19). If the celebration is on the weekend, the cocktail marathon runs from 9 p.m. to midnight for the same price, with unlimited cocktails and beer while DJs entertain the crowd.

4. Slim & Flix

If you are a bottle service–and–dance floor kind of person, Slim & Flix is your place. It’s located in the heart of RCA (Royal City Avenue), Bangkok’s big club street. Call ahead to reserve a table and lounge area for the night’s home base, and order a bottle of vodka and mixers. When you’re ready to dance, pick from one of three rooms playing live, hip-hop and trance music.

5. SeenSpace Thonglor

This outdoor party space is surrounded by craft brewpubs, cocktail bars and restaurants. The venues share wait staff to bring you drinks, appetizers and hookahs. Large tables are available, but with DJs playing top 40 remixes, that VIP real estate disappears early in the evening.

