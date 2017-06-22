Bacon Pillowcases Will Keep Your Bed Smelling Delicious for Months

By now, we know the whole world is bacon-crazy, so let’s forgo all the pomp and puns and wishes of “savory dreams” and just cut to the chase: bacon-scented pillowcases are for sale.

From J&D’s Foods, the two-man operation that turned Bacon Salt into a bacon empire, you can now purchase pillowcases that smell like cured meat. These bacon-scented pillowcases, if cared for according to included instructions, claim to maintain their aroma “for 6-12 months or more.” They can even handle multiple wash cycles, though the company advises you to wash them separately from the rest of your clothes, lest you end up with a wardrobe that makes you smell like a short order cook.

Unfortunately, this bizarre bedding—which retails for just $12.99 – is currently sold out, because everything that finds its way to Internet fame sells out. But their website promises “new product will be available next week (before holiday shipping deadlines).” Sounds like a lot of people will wake up on Dec. 26 smelling like a headful of bacon.

[h/t Consumerist]

