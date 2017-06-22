Avoid Labor Day Crowds this Weekend with Avoid Humans

With the long holiday weekend rapidly approaching many of you probably have plans, but for you procrastinators who euphemistically call yourselves spontaneous, here’s one way to avoid getting crunched by Labor Day weekend crowds.

Avoid Humans is a web-based app first created back in 2014 by Austin-based ad agency GSD&M, to help people find a little solitude at the tidal wave of humanity, great music and street food that is the South by Southwest festival. But since then Avoid Humans has taken on a second life alerting users to the dangers of unpleasant crowds at restaurants, coffee shops, bars and parks in cities all over the United States.

The app works by combing through data on Instagram and Foursquare. It then uses that data to let you know if a space is unpleasantly crowded based on how many people have checked-in there. And while it won’t give you an exact tally of how many people are packed into your favorite bar, it will provide a reasonable estimate. At the very least you’ll know how many of the annoying people who need to check-in on Foursquare everywhere they go are there.

You can find the easy-to-use app here. Just tell it where you are and it takes care of the rest. If your Labor Day plans don’t include retreating to a cabin at the end of a dirt road, this could be just the thing to help you keep your sanity.

