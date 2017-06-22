Austrian Chocolate Burritos, Belgian Bacon Pudding and More from Chef Watson at IBM's SXSW Food Truck

Last week, IBM announced that it would focus its computing power on the food world by taking Watson and unleashing him in the kitchen. (You remember Watson: the super computer that destroyed his competition on Jeopardy and made us all fear the future.) The way it works: A human being inputs a main ingredient and then Watson designs a recipe around it, suggesting ingredient combinations that, theoretically, we might never have considered. But don't worry chefs, you aren't obsolete just yet. A person still has to do the cooking. For now. Watson debuted his culinary prowess in a food truck at South By Southwest over the weekend, and these were some of the highlights.

