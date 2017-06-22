Applications Now Being Accepted for Chocolate Scientists

iStockphoto
Noah Kaufman
June 22, 2017

On the list of dream jobs, chocolate scientist has to be toward the top. And now one of the world’s top universities is taking applications to fill such a position. At the University of Cambridge (UK), administrators are actively seeking a PhD student to spend three years researching chocolate, specifically “the factors that allow chocolate, which has a melting point close to that of the human body, to remain solid and retain qualities sought by consumers when it is stored and sold in warm climates.”

We’re not in academia, but we are almost positive that they are planning to study ways to get chocolate to melt in your mouth, not in your hand.

If the research leads to better chocolate, that’s good enough for us. Because of funding restrictions, the program is only open to EU citizens, but no job is perfect. Applicants also need to be able to meet the admission requirements for Cambridge.

Related: 7 Things You Didn't Know About Chocolate 
How to Live Off Dark Chocolate in Zurich 
Best Chocolate in the U.S.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up