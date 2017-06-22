An App to Plan the Best Trick or Treating Route in Your Neighborhood

If you were an overly-organized 12-year-old like I was, trick or treating was all about maximizing the candy-to-effort ratio. Keeping mental records of who in the neighborhood had full size candy bars, who gave out those awful Flavor Rolls and who refused to answer the door at all were key to a successful outing. But now a simple app can handle all the advanced planning for you. At the risk of sounding like an old codger, I must say that kids have it too easy nowadays. Nextdoor, a neighborhood-based social network, rolled out the “treat map,” highlighting houses that are giving out candy and telling users what that candy is. After you log in, you just look for houses in the neighborhood tagged with a candy corn and ta-da!, no more Halloween guesswork.

The map does have a noble goal of making Halloween as safe as possible for roving bands of children by ending the days of “wandering aimlessly from house to house.” Wandering aimlessly is a great way to get into trouble. But as someone who spent years of trial and error discovering hidden pockets of plentiful candy, cheats like this don’t seem quite right. Still as it’s impossible to stop the march of technology, we’re probably only a year or two away from trick or treating being replaced by a drone candy delivery service straight to the mouths of costumed children.

Related: The Halloween Candy Power Rankings

5 Horrifying Urban Legends Updated for the Millenial Generation

A DIY Pumpkin Disco Ball is Exactly What You Need for Your Halloween Dance Party