An App to Make Sure You Always Have a Designated Driver

Let us begin by saying drinking and driving is the worst, and no one should do it under any circumstances. But since people don’t always prepare well when it comes to lining up a designated driver, a new app from Montana will do the planning for you.

DD Buddy’s first aim is to make sure you don’t get behind the wheel after you’ve had one too many, and it utilizes the goodwill of your friends to do it. It’s easy to use. It’s like drunk texting your ex, but less scarring. Sober app users choose to make themselves available to give rides to those in need, and their availability is shared with all of their Facebook friends in the area. So if you’re too tipsy, just open the app to see which of your nearby friends are volunteering their services that evening. In case your friends aren’t feeling generous with their time or they feel like drinking themselves, DD Buddy has a safety valve with complete bus schedules and links for calling local cabs, so no one ends up with a DUI.

In case you need a little incentive to give rides, DD Buddy provides that as well. If you pick up your inebriated friends and let them sing Journey in the backseat, you can earn get free drinks when it’s your turn to do the drinking.

The app is available right now, although it is currently limited to its creators’ home state of Montana. But they are aggressively trying to expand it to include urban and rural areas all over the United States and Canada. If you want to get the app to wherever you live faster, you can donate to the crowdfunding campaign here .

Safe rides home and free drinks? Doesn’t get much better than that.

Related: 10 Low-Key Cocktails that Are Perfect for Day Drinking

5 Cool Hotels from Le Fooding's Essential New App

Push a Button Get a Pizza