An Anonymous Millionaire Will Commit Random Acts of Wine Kindness This Valentine’s Day

Even a California millionaire understands the stress caused by overpriced but often obligatory restaurant dinners on Valentine’s Day and she’s doing what she can to help. The Secret Somm, as she calls herself, has been covertly sending out free bottles of wine to deserving tables across the Bay Area since the beginning of the year. And though she originally planned to operate just through January in honor of California's restaurant month, she has extended her run and will continue sending out bottles to diners through Valentine’s Day. If you think you are deserving of a free bottle, follow her Twitter here, where she gives hints about which restaurant(s) she plans to stop into. As Valentine’s perks go, free wine beats the hell out of a heart-shaped steak.

