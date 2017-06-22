American Airlines Is Treating Passengers to an $850 Bottle of Wine

Pricey tickets, massive delays—there are plenty of reasons to dislike air travel during the last couple months of the year, but American Airlines is trying to make it a little nicer, at least for its first class passengers. On the inaugural flight from Sydney to Los Angeles, flight attendants will be pouring from $850 bottles of acclaimed 2010 Penfolds Grange Shiraz. The elite pours are for first class only, so suck on that, business class.

The collectable bottles, which have received a top wine rating score of 100 points by at least one critic, come from the 60th vintage of the Penfold Grange label. “Tasting Australia’s most iconic wine anywhere is so difficult that even some lifelong wine connoisseurs never have a chance to taste it,” American Airlines’ Wine Consultant Ken Chase said in a statement. “Penfolds Grange is the epitome of Australian wine royalty and a heritage icon of South Australia, so we’re treating first class passengers to an unparalleled experience in the sky.”

For those who love wallowing in luxury, getting such a coveted wine as a first class bonus is certainly a fun promotion. But it can’t feel nice for us unfortunate travellers, perpetually flying coach. Come on American, the Boeing 777-300ER plane making the flight only holds about 400 passengers. Give everyone a two-ounce pour. That’s like 32 bottles. That’s only…OK, actually that’s $27,200. Nevermind.

