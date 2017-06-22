All Your Weird Food News: Poutine Dumplings, Cookie Dunkers and a Bacon-Cheeseburger Doughnut

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you.

Raw Frozen Egg Snacks: The new, trendy snack in Japan is a semi-frozen egg yolk marinated in dashi, shoyu and Shaoxing wine. The chewy, chilly egg yolks can be eaten with squid sashimi or simply on their own. [Rocket News 24]

The Ultimate Cookie Dunker: Though the Dunkin’ Buddy did not reach its Kickstarter goal of $10,000, its creators are still trying to get it into production, because they understand how much the world needs help dunking cookies. It’s a little cookie tray with a magnetic handle that connects to it through the outside of a glass, allowing you to dunk your cookie without getting your fingers all milky. If you have $10,000 and a passion for milk-saturated cookies, help the Dunkin’ Buddy producers out. [Gizmodo]

Poutine Dumplings: Dredged in gravy and cheese curds, poutine is undeniably delicious. But it’s difficult to get the perfect ratio of ingredients in every bite. Enter the poutine dumpling: a doughy potato dumpling stuffed with cheese curds and doused in gravy. Created by the smart folks over at Epic Meal Time, the dumplings are the perfect way to prepare for the winter by putting on some extra weight. [Gothamist]

The Rainbow Shot: One bartender in Hawaii has come up with the best way to teach 21-year-olds about colors. By carefully layering ingredients, Christina Marchi is able to pour an entire rainbow of shots from indigo to red out of one shaker. There’s video proof. It’s mesmerizing. [Huffington Post]

Bacon-Cheeseburger Doughnut: The burger maniacs over at Philadelphia’s PYT are at it again. This time, they’re stuffing a doughnut with ground burger meat and gooey cheese, sprinkling it with bacon bits and glazing it with sugar. It’s called the Bacon Cheeseburger D’oh Nut and it’s your next 3 a.m. mistake. [Neatorama]

