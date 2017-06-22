All Your Weird Food News: Bagel Fashion Statements, Chocolate Noodles and a Revolutionary Take on Chicken and Waffles

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you.

Bagel Purse: Haute couture and food rarely mix but Chanel’s bagel bag brings the two together into one strangely appetizing accessory. From the picture, the “bagel” looks to be plain, sandwiching a generous and fashionable schmear of cream cheese. [Eater]

Surf-and-Turf Dessert-Stuffed Crust Pizza: Hate having to choose what toppings to put on your pizza? With the new Star Edge pizza from Pizza Hut Korea, you don’t have to! The insane, sun-shaped pizza is topped with bacon, sausage, steak, broccoli peppers, calamari and shrimp—plus the crust stuffed with cinnamon apple or cranberry cream cheese. [Grub Street]

Instant Chocolate Noodles: Everyone loves to eat chocolate-covered noodles for dessert, but they just take too darn long to cook! At least, that’s how Pot Noodle hopes everyone feels because they just released the Choc Noodle. It’s a hot, creamy mix of noodles, chocolate sauce, fudge chunks, milk chocolate chips and maple-covered pecan crunch that’s ready in just four minutes. [Metro]

Chicken and Waffles Cake: Graham over at Glazed and Confused has created a towering masterpiece of yellow buttermilk cake, maple syrup buttercream frosting, spicy, salted caramel, sage, crispy chicken nuggets and a Belgian waffle. This isn’t a joke. It’s real and he even posted a recipe. [Glazed and Confused]

