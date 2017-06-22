Airpnp: This App Will Let You Rent Someone’s Bathroom for Those Mardi Gras Emergencies

New Orleans is in full Mardi Gras mode right now. The biggest party city in the United States is in the midst of throwing its biggest party of the year. And if you have ever experienced 100,000 people wandering the streets after a few too many Hurricanes, you know that there are just never enough available bathrooms. Now the most famous phrase of the smartphone revolution applies even to this most basic of human problems: There is, in fact, an app for that.

Airpnp works just like Airbnb, except that instead of renting out someone’s spare bedroom you rent out their bathroom (yes, often in their apartment) for small period of time. Rates vary—some people offer their toilets for free, some ideally placed locations charge up to $10 per use. Rules also vary—time limits and “no number twos” are common. But still you can’t argue with the convenience. Max Gaudin, Brian Berlin and Travis Laurendine, all New Orleans natives, thought up the app after struggling with the bathroom issue during a Mardi Gras past. According to their release, “they routinely experienced the pain point of having no place to legally urinate.” They would have to go off the grid and pee sans toilet, a crime that is actually punishable by a weekend stay in the Parish prison.

Though it was launched in response to the founders’ struggles at Mardi Gras, they have quickly taken it worldwide with listings as far away as Iran and the Russian steppe.

For anyone headed down to Mardi Gras who expects to feel the urge, you can download the app for free in the iTunes Store.

