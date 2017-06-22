9 Fashion Hangouts in Paris

© Stephane Cardinale/People Avenue/Corbis
M. Elizabeth Sheldon
June 22, 2017

Here are 9 amazing places fashion insiders hung out during Paris Fashion Week. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up