8 Stylish Invitations for Your Holiday Party

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

'Tis the season for wild holiday get-togethers. It's time to overdose on egg nog, overindulge in Christmas cookies, and cozy up to someone new. Before you start planning the menu and stockpiling Champagne, it's essential to pick out a stylish invitation will stand out on refrigerators across town. Want to send a digital invite? We've hand-selected some of those for you, too. Shop our favorites below.

1. Oscar de la Renta for Paperless Post Art Deco Digital or Printed Invitations

2. Seaborn Press Custom Letterpress Holiday Invitations

4. Minted Holiday Punch Holiday Party Invitations

5. Paperless Post Mistletoe Mixer Digital or Printed Invitations

6. Paperless Post Holiday Cheer Digital or Printed Invitations

7. Tiny Prints Arctic Antlers Printed Holiday Pary Invitations

8. Paperless Post Oh Deer Digital or Printed Invitations

More stylish invitations on Domainehome.com

Related: 11 Apps That Will Totally Change Your Life

9 Things All Insanely Stylish People Have In Their Homes

Get Inspired by This Black and White Home With Style