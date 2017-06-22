The 8 People You See on New Year’s Eve

You’ve made it alive through weeks of winter travel, family time and holiday shopping. Now it’s time to let your hair down and treat yourself to some fun at a rowdy New Year’s Eve party. No matter where you find yourself tomorrow night, here are eight people you’re likely to see before the close of 2014:

1. The Ringleader: This person sent a witty Paperless Post invite with a minute-by-minute itinerary, Google Street View maps and a color-coded spreadsheet about seasonally appropriate side dishes to bring. If you’re hitting the bars, he or she has also printed out leaflets outlining safety tips and the schedules, fares and maps for your local public transportation options. This person’s 2015 New Year’s resolution is to be more organized.

2. The Instagram-aholic: She keeps declaring, “This night is going to be epic,” and has been documenting every hug, toast and cheek kiss of the evening on Instagram. She’s dressed to the nines and has been taking selfies with every new guest who arrives. You won’t have to worry about missing any of the action tonight, because she’s been live-tweeting party updates since she arrived.

3. It’s New Year’s Somewhere Guy: Every hour, on the hour, since 8 p.m., this person has been throwing confetti and blowing an airhorn in your ear to ring in New Year’s in London, Prague and Samoa. Whenever you see him, he’s scrolling through the channels on the host’s TV trying to get a live feed of the countdown to midnight in Ottawa.

4. The Rebounder: Her boyfriend Todd just dumped her for some tattooed barista, and she’s out with her gal pals to prove to everyone that she doesn’t need Todd to have a good time. Her friends are buying rounds for everyone at the bar, but she just keeps staring absently into her martini glass mumbling, “A new year, a new me.”

5. PDA Couple: We get it, you’re in love. This couple is celebrating their first New Year’s Eve together and is making sure that everyone knows it. While everyone else is making small talk over cocktails, they’ve been warming up for midnight with some practice makeout sessions in the corner.

6. The Kiss Lurker: He came to the party alone and has been eating all of the hors d’oeuvres, and as midnight approaches, you’ll see him jockeying for position near a group of single girls. He might even be applying chapstick. Ladies, make sure to steer clear of Kiss Lurkers unless you want to start the year smelling like cocktail shrimp.

7. The Pre-Gamer: He’s been knocking back drinks since the afternoon pre-game coverage of the Fiesta Bowl, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down. Not knowing the lyrics to "Auld Lang Syne" is not stopping him from belting it at the top of his lungs all evening. Everyone is getting hugs from this guy, even PDA couple. Go ahead and hug him back—just make sure you call him a cab at the end of the night.

8. The Early Birds: This couple rarely makes it past 10 p.m., let alone midnight. They’re already yawning by 9:30 p.m., and even if you’re in the Mountain Time Zone, they’re calling it a night once the ball drops on the East Coast.

