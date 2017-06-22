8 Food Sightings From New York Fashion Week

With the conclusion of New York Fashion Week yesterday, designers, models, street-style bloggers and hanger-ons must say goodbye to Champagne-for-dinner, front-row air kisses and Miley Cyrus wearing tassels (probably the only ice cream cones spotted during the event). Because no large gathering would be complete without it, this year's festivities even included Justin Bieber getting booed by thousands of people for taking off his clothes. The one pleasure often left behind at this time: eating. That said, the fashion set is more plugged in than ever to the food scene and did a little better than past seasons. You saw the clothes, now see the snacks of #NYFW.

