8-Bit Wine Labels for Nintendo Lovers

Hands up: Who still has the locations of the "Super Mario" warp zones committed to memory? We know it isn’t just us. For fans of a simpler time in video game history—a time with only two buttons to push—our friends at Vinepair have come out with a series of 8-bit wine labels. We might not have been of legal drinking age when we knocked out Mike Tyson for the first time, but we can still appreciate his pixelated visage on a bottle of Zinfandel. Check out more bottles below and for the rest of the NES wine club, head over to Vinepair.







