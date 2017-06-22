8-Bit Wine Labels for Nintendo Lovers

© VinePair
Noah Kaufman
June 22, 2017

Hands up: Who still has the locations of the "Super Mario" warp zones committed to memory? We know it isn’t just us. For fans of a simpler time in video game history—a time with only two buttons to push—our friends at Vinepair have come out with a series of 8-bit wine labels. We might not have been of legal drinking age when we knocked out Mike Tyson for the first time, but we can still appreciate his pixelated visage on a bottle of Zinfandel. Check out more bottles below and for the rest of the NES wine club, head over to Vinepair



Related: 10 Names to Know When Hanging Out with Gamers 
Nerd Alert: 6 Great Geeky Spots to Grab a Drink 
Pac-Man Makers Getting Into the Restaurant Game

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up