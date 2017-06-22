8 Awesome Purchases for a Game of Thrones Watch Party

Game of Thrones is finally back for its fifth season Sunday night. Like us, you hopefully spent the last week catching up on everything you forgot from the first five seasons and you’re ready for even the most serious premiere party. To up your status even further, here are a few Westerosian products to enhance the atmosphere.
1. Feast of Fire and Ice—Dornish Companion Cookbook
The creators of the original Feast of Fire and Ice, who brought us recipes from across Westeros, just released a new addition to their original cookbook. From the Sands of Dorne is full of dishes Oberyn Martell no doubt enjoyed—at least before that whole head-smooshing thing.
2. Faceless Man Chocolate Coins
Eat them, use them to join the Guild of Faceless Men—just make sure you have a bowl of these in your candy dish.
3. Targaryen Dragon Egg
How these made their way across the Narrow Sea to St. George’s Market in Belfast, we don’t know. But we would throw down for one to have on display Sunday.
Does your party have everything but that authentic Westeros smell? That’s no longer a problem with the Winterfell soy candle. (Don’t worry, it smells like pine and firewood, not a society without running water or sanitation.)
5. Ommegang Three-Eyed Raven Beer
The Cooperstown, New York, brewery is out with its fifth Game of Thrones beer, which pays tribute to the ominous symbol of Westerors with a dark, intense saison.
For those at the party who might not partake in the hard stuff, Desert Sage Natural has a geeked-up selection of teas, including the gingery and minty Winter Is Coming.
And what better for those teetotalers to drink out of than a mug emblazoned with the slogan of the Watchers on the Wall. Okay, maybe it’s not their slogan, but it could be.
This intricate egg comes loaded with a baby dragon truffle inside. Warning: This is possibly too cute to eat.
Related: The Ultimate Pie Recipe from Game of Thrones
The Simple 5-Step Plan to Cure Your Binge-Watching Addiction
Jamie Lannister Takes Family Trips to Greenland, Treats His Bosses to Dinner at Noma