8 Amazing Places That Lucky Hobbit Fans Are About to Visit

OK nerds, get ready to be jealous. 75 Hobbit lovers are headed to one of the most beautiful places in the world to geek out with Peter Jackson over a screening of the final movie in his Hobbit trilogy: The Battle of the Five Armies. Over 140,000 fans pleaded their case to Jackson, sending in letters and taking Hobbit quizzes to prove their worth for the Hobbit Fan Fellowship contest. Now that number has been winnowed down to 75 winners from 30 countries around the world. The Bilbo boosters might not actually get cameos in the movie like a certain fake newsman/huge Tolkien fan but a tour of Middle Earth is a hell of a consolation prize. The contest is over at this point so the rest of us are just going to have to enjoy New Zealand from afar until we book a trip, but even that’s pretty good. Call it New Zealand, call it Middle Earth, call it whatever you want, these places are gorgeous.

This area near Queenstown is called Paradise. Seriously.

Hobbiton is very real and very green.

Low clouds on Milford Sound.

The view from Mt. Victoria where they shot a number of battle scenes .

Clarke Glacier, where heliskiing is the thing to do.

A swan dive from the Kawarau Bridge

The quiet beach at Lake Wakatipu.

The view from someon's Hobbit hole.

