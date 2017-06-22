8 Amazing Food Photos from the World Famous Pinklady Contest

Listen up people, these are not your friends’ Instagrams from brunch. The Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year contest celebrates the best food photography in the world and hands out awards in 19 different categories like portraiture, food in the field, food blogging and even kids under 10. They received over 6000 entries this year from 41 different countries and the result is some absolutely stunning pictures, even from the 10 year olds. Not only that, but it’s for a good cause. The organizers partnered with Action Against Hunger and donate a portion of every entry fee to the charity that works to bring food, water and sanitation to those in need.

The chief winner, announced yesterday, is British photographer Tessa Bunney for her photo of one of the biggest noodles we’ve ever seen (above). She took home a check for £5000, but there are so many more outstanding photos to see. Check out more finalists below and all the winners on Pinklady's website.

