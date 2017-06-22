7 Rules as Ridiculous as No Ketchup on Hot Dogs

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council recently came out in disapproval of adults using ketchup on hot dogs. In a guide to hot dog etiquette, the organization decreed that for those 18 years of age and older, acceptable wiener toppings include mustard, relish, onions, cheese and chili. Ketchup isn’t the only victims; bread is second class, too.

Apparently, you’re supposed to avoid dressing the bun as opposed to the top of the dog. This type of condiment bullying almost makes us want to boycott tube steaks, but that would be as ludicrous as the rules themselves. Instead, we’ve decided to list some other food rules that a lot of people take seriously, to start a larger conversation. To each his own, or are you on the side of no exceptions?

1. Steak should never be ordered cooked more than medium rare.

2. Don’t eat french fries with mayonnaise—this includes aioli.

3. Adults shouldn’t drink milk. Clear exception: Dominique Ansel’s milk-and-cookie shots.

4. Never put ice in wine. Even on a hot day. Even if it’s a cheap bottle of rosé.

5. No cheese on seafood, including when it’s mixed with pasta.

6. Don’t eat a burger or pizza with a knife and a fork—especially if you’re the mayor of New York.

7. Milk must be poured into a cup before the tea.

