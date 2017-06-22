7 Ridiculous Bets You Can Actually Make During the Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is a few days away, and unless you happen to be a laser-focused Seahawks or Patriots fan, that really means two things: eating and gambling. The Super Bowl is the second-biggest eating day of the year in America (behind Thanksgiving) and the single-biggest gambling day. Half of American adults have money riding on the game in one way or another. But the best part about Super Bowl gambling is that you don’t need to know anything about sports to succeed. Even if you just show up for the wings and beer you can still bet on almost everything from fashion choices to Gatorade flavors. So if you’re looking to make your party a bit more interesting, here are seven ridiculous bets you can actually make online.*

Who will air the first commercial?

Favorite: Anheuser Busch – 4:1

Long shot: McDonald's – 33:1

What color will Katy Perry’s hair be?

Favorite: Brunette – 1:2

Long shot: Blond – 12:1

What color Gatorade will the winning coach have dumped on his head?

Favorite: Orange – 3:2

Long shot: Green –10:1

What kind of sweatshirt will Bill Belichick wear?

Favorite: Sleeveless – -175

Long shot: Sleeved – +135

What will be higher?

Favorite: Russell Wilson’s passing yards – -125

Long shot: Average American gas price – -105

Will Marshawn Lynch grab his crotch after scoring a touchdown?

Favorite: No – -600

Long shot: Yes – +400

How many times will Gisele Bündchen be shown on TV?

Over/under 1.5

And if you don’t know what any of these odds mean, congratulations. The Super Bowl is the day you were meant to bet.

