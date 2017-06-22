7 Questions with the Inventor of the Shower Wine Glass Holder

With so many Kickstarter projects out there, it can be hard to pick one to actually contribute to. Here at FWx we do our best to sort through the good, the bad and the fund worthy.

When we got Mike Aylesworth on the phone, he had just finished “rocking out to the Muppets.” Something about that feels right for the man who invented the shower wine glass holder. You might have seen the Kickstarter for his company Wave Hooks, which recently went viral. So far he has banked more than double the ask, and raised nearly $9,000 to overhaul a small 3-D printing operation. His current printer can spit out only five molds in three hours, and now he has so many orders that he has to outsource production until another Kickstarter helps him switch to injection molding. Without boring the non-engineers out there, just know that will produce a lot more holders a lot faster, which Aylesworth needs to do since Nordstrom contacted him about possibly carrying Wave Hooks.

We should also note that while you may be familiar with the wine glass holder, it’s not Aylesworth’s only product. The line includes a suction shelf that won’t fall off like those annoying ones from certain discount stores, and suction cup beer holders that enable you to play vertical beer pong on any wall in the house.

So what do you ask the guy who came up with a convenient way to drink in the bathroom?

What was the first thing you printed?

A very rudimentary box; 3-D printers are finicky and I just wanted to make sure I could get something out.

What is the origin of the shower wine holder?

I don’t know why people don’t believe me, but I really do love coming home and having a glass of wine in the tub. I was enjoying one and looked at the cubby shelf I had built and realized it wouldn’t hold the glass. It was born out of necessity.

In your opinion what is the best wine to drink in the shower?

Zinfandel. It seems like a very active wine to me. My heart erupts over Zinfandel.

What is the best part about drinking in the tub?

You can feel pampered without feeling reliant on anyone else. For me, it is my moment to enjoy whatever I want in life.

If you could print anything, what would it be?

I have the ability to print whatever I want now. I can make my inventions real. The best thing is that I’m able to realize products immediately. Picking one thing or a few things would be like having a genie but only getting three wishes. I’ve got the genie on retainer.

Who would be the perfect spokesperson for the shower wine holder?

Kathy Griffin’s mom. Or my grandmother.

Your dream opponent for vertical beer pong?

Stephen Colbert. Because even if you lose to him you totally win.

Related: A Real Rooftop Vineyard is Coming to Brooklyn

5 Things you Don't Actually Need to Know About Wine

Best Gifts Under $20