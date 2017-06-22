7 Food Photos That Should Move from Your Instagram Feed to These Adidas

Instagram fiends rejoice. All those pictures you’ve been taking can finally jump from your feed to your feet. Today Adidas Originals announced that a forthcoming Photo Print App will allow users to "print" photos onto custom ZX Flux sneakers. Fittingly, they shared the news on Instagram, where a fun videos offers examples of printed shoes made with photos of trees, mountains, flowers and even a burger.

Because we know what really belongs on your shoes is food. Here are 7 pictures that would make a great addition to any outfit when the app drops for iPhone and Android in August.

No one messes with urchin kicks.

All the flavors on your feet.

Dessert wear.

Nike had waffle bottoms, Adidas has bacon waffle tops.

Raspberries as far as the eye can see.

Macaroning shoes.

Air gnocchis.

Related: 8 Amazing Food Photos from the World Famous Pink Lady Contest

How to Take Photos of Food

Summer's Must Have Accessory? Kale Jewelry