6 of the Worst Tips You Should Never Give a Waiter

The debate over whether or not restaurant employees ought to work on tips is unsettled and evolving. But for the time being, the person who just brought you that club sandwich needs a tip to get by. There is the right way to tip and then there are the absolute worst ways to tip. These tippers either don’t know or don’t care.

Related: A Funny Case Against the Practice of Tipping

This Is Why You Don't Want to Get on a Waiter's Bad Side

No Tipping Means No Tipping: Massachusetts Court Rules Owners Can Pocket Tips