This piece originally appeared as Power Ranger on PureWow.

“Hi! Can’t talk! Got 4 percent battery power and my phone could die at any sec--”

Dead line.

If this scenario is all too familiar, you need these tips on how to save your phone’s battery. We’ll show you the apps that are secretly draining your juice and the tiny adjustments that will buy you precious hours of texting.

Watch and learn.

Related: Virtually Travel The Globe

8 Celebrities Crushing Karaoke

The Only Handbag You Need